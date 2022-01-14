Duluth Businesses on Enforcing Indoor Mask Mandate Round 2

A few businesses who differ on how they think the mandate will affect them over the next 30 days.

DULUTH, Minn. — As of 5 o’clock Friday evening, local businesses will have to require masks indoors. We caught up with a few businesses who differ on how they think the mandate will affect them over the next 30 days.

One retail store in Canal Park, Flagship Apparel that screen prints, and sells some local-themed gear is coming off of their most successful year in store history since its start in 2018 according to staff.

So after a record-setting December, they say this new mask mandate adds a bit of an obstacle but is not expected to impact their operation too much.

“I know that we just really want to do the best that we can to keep our community and our customers safe that’s our first and foremost priority, but I can’t really say that’s its majorly affected anything in our history here,” Alex Schult, Assistant Sales Manager and Screen Printer at Flagship Apparel said.

While Flagship doesn’t expect any major disruptions from the mandate, business owners in the hospitality industry wonder how effective it will actually be.

Tony Bronson, an Executive with Grandma’s Restaurant Company tells us there have already been struggles in the restaurant industry through the whole pandemic, and this is another obstacle, even though guests can remove their masks while eating and drinking.

“I feel like restaurants along with probably any other business is probably going to be affected by this. We are ready for some good news to come down the pipe pretty soon. We understand that public health is an important thing and we understand that public health is an important thing and that’s what is ultimately going to keep us all in business, but it does become a little bit of a bummer when every time it’s another restriction and another restriction,” Tony Bronson, Director of Business Development at Grandma’s Restaurant said.

Bronson also says Grandma’s and its sister restaurants will of course comply with the mandate as the only thing it asks is for guests to mask up as they enter and walk through the establishments.