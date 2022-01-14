Duluth City Councilors Join Mayor Larson For Inauguration

DULUTH, Minn. – Four Duluth city councilors were sworn in Thursday through a virtual ceremony with Mayor Emily Larson.

Therese Tomaneck, Azrin Awal and Mike Mayou were all inaugurated as the newest members of the council.

Tomanek has already served on the council after winning a special election previously.

Awal is the first Asian-American to join the council.

And Mayou secured his seat after running for a second time.

Renee Van Nett was not able to attend the inauguration. Van Nett was most recently council president.

