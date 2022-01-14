Duluth Marshall’s Jasper Timm Commits to UW-Stout Men’s Basketball Team

The senior is leading the way this season for the Hilltoppers, averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, Duluth Marshall’s Jasper Timm committed to joining the UW-Stout men’s basketball team.

The senior is leading the way this season for the Hilltoppers, averaging 25 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game. Last week, Timm scored his 1,000th career point for Duluth Marshall, becoming just the 15th player in program history to hit that milestone.