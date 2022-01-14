Duluth Police Welcomes First Mother-Daughter Duo Officers in Department’s History

Officer Angela Robertson got to pin the badge on her daughter, Maddyson.

DULUTH, Minn.- Friday’s pinning ceremony at the Duluth Police Department was a special one for two officers with a special bond.

It’s the first mother-daughter duo in the department’s history.

Ever since she was a child going on ride-alongs with Officer Angela Robertson, Maddyson knew she wanted to follow in her mom’s footsteps.

“I guess watching my mom she went back to school, she would come home from work or school I should say just asking her questions and then when she got hired I went on a ride-along with her and I think from there it just kind of clicked,” new Officer Maddyson Robertson said.

And her mother said she’s proud and hopes she and her daughter can pave the way for more women to enter the field.

“We’ve forged our way through many, many years of a male dominant career and I’m just so proud of here and showing other women that we can do this career.” said 13-year veteran Officer Angela Robertson.

Tomorrow Maddyson will go on her last ride along with her mother (of course) before she hits the streets as an officer.