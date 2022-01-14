Eveleth’s Historic Hippodrome Turning 100 in 2022

EVELETH, Minn. – A piece of Eveleth’s history will celebrate a major milestone this weekend.

Residents from near and far are thrilled to be honoring the Hippodrome’s 100th anniversary of being a staple in the community.

“It’s a community building,” said Mike Newman, former crew leader with Eveleth Parks and Rec.

In every community, there’s a heart.

“It was more than a hockey rink,” said Newman.

For Newman, the Eveleth Hippodrome holds a special place in his heart.

“It’s fun for me to speak about it because I worked here for 15 years,” said Newman.

Newman worked with the Eveleth Parks and Rec Dept. for 35 years. His father happened to be the announcer inside the facility for 45 years.

“In the summertime, there were always game rooms. We always had a rodeo once a year,” said Newman.

From curling to basketball, pro wrestling, performances, and of course, hockey, the Hippodrome has something to offer everyone on the Iron Range.

“It’s a part of the tradition. There are so many good hockey players that played here,” said Newman.

Fame, frequently skating off the ice at the facility, moving on to bigger and better opportunities. Many residents are now looking to preserve and showcase the power of a place that’s been a successful staple for over 100 years.

“Crowds of 1,500 to 2,000 were very common, it was usually a packed house if it was Eveleth-Virginia that was always packed. You came up for the JV game in the third period and the place was packed, just JV skaters, it’s just going wild in here,” said Newman. “Pictures on the wall, they speak for themselves.”

The Eveleth Community Foundation will be hosting a celebration with food, drinks, and memorabilia to recognize the century-old building.

It’s happening at the Eveleth Auditorium from 4 – 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15.