Prep Hockey: Proctor/Hermantown Girls, Duluth Denfeld Boys Earn Home Shutouts

Both the Mirage and Hunters had strong Friday nights, earning shutout wins at home.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor/Hermantown girls hockey team started fast and never looked back, getting the 11-0 shutout win over section foes Hibbing/Chisholm.

This is the second shutout over the Bluejackets this season, after the Mirage got the 5-0 road win last month. Proctor/Hermantown improves to 12-4-1 and will play at Breck on Saturday.

In prep boys hockey action, Cooper McClure scored a hat trick during four minutes of a major power play as Duluth Denfeld powered past Dodge County 7-0. The Hunters improve to 12-4 on the season and will be back in action next Friday at Warroad.