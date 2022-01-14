Proctor Teen Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct

PROCTOR, Minn. – A Proctor teen has been officially charged in connection to the “sexual misconduct” allegations made in September against members of the Rails football team.

According to the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, a 17-year-old male has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, on September 16 the Proctor Police Department received an initial report that a 15-year-old male had been the victim of a sexual assault that had taken place at the Proctor High School.

An extensive investigation was conducted as a result of the report which revealed that a third party sent a “lewd photo” to a group of Proctor football players between September 3 and September 6 over Snapchat using the victim’s phone and account.

According to court documents, the photo prompted a response over Snapchat that the victim was “going to get the plunger.”

On September 7, the victim was allegedly confronted by the 17-year-old male and other players in the locker room after practice.

The complaint states the victim fled the locker room when he saw the suspect was holding a plunger.

The victim was chased outside by the male and other players from the team and was eventually taken to the ground by one or more teammates.

The complaint goes on to say the suspect pulled down the victim’s pants and sexually assaulted the victim with the toilet plunger handle.

It is reported in court documents that the suspect returned to the locker room after the assault and declared “I did it” and “I bet your guys didn’t think I was going to do it.”

Authorities say althought the incident happened within the field of view of a security camera, the camera was not functioning leading up to and during the assault.

A motion has been filed to move the case into criminal adult court.

No additional charges are being filed against other individuals at this time.

The matter remains an active investigation with the Proctor Police Department.