DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team scored three goals in the third period as they got the win over Miami University 4-1 Friday night at Amsoil Arena.

Blake Biondi, Casey Gilling, Koby Bender and Quinn Olson all scored for the Bulldogs, who will aim to sweep the RedHawks Saturday night.