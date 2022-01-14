U of M Systems Announces Temporary Proof of Vaccination Policy at Indoor Events

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota on Friday announced a new temporary proof of vaccination policy for all indoor events on any of its University campuses.

According to a Friday message from University President Joan Gabel, this policy will be in effect from Wednesday, January 26 through at least Wednesday, February 9.

The policy includes all University events of 200 or more people, including events at facilities that are rented or leased by third parties.

“For example, athletic contests (all sports), as well as theater and musical performances, will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for guests who are not UMN students, faculty, or staff. This policy does not include dining halls or our normal academic instruction” Gabel wrote in the message.

For Students, Faculty, and Staff:

• You need only show a UCard as proof of compliance with this policy to gain entry to events.

For All Others:

• To enter the events described above, individuals ages five and older must show proof of vaccination or a negative, third-party COVID-19 test taken in the previous 72 hours.

University leaders say they will re-evaluate the policy as the surge of Omicron continues and any policy extension will be announced before February 9.

“Our students, faculty, and staff have set wonderful examples of how high rates of vaccination, wearing masks, staying home when ill, and taking other simple steps to prevent illness have helped slow the spread of COVID-19 over the past two years. This temporary approach to public gathering spaces is another step, at a critical moment, that will hopefully reduce stress on our overtaxed healthcare system and yield benefits for us all. I appreciate your partnership in navigating the weeks ahead,” said Gabel.

Fans, guests, or visitors should watch for additional information from individual venues.