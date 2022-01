UMD Women’s Hockey Light Up the Scoreboard in Win Over Bemidji State

DULUTH, Minn. – Anna Klein, Naomi Rogge and Katie Davis each scored two goals as the UMD women’s hockey team defeated Bemidji State 8-2 Friday afternoon at Amsoil Arena.

10 different Bulldogs would get on the scoresheet as they’ll look for the sweep on Saturday.