University Of Minnesota System Announces Temporary Proof of Vaccination

DULUTH, Minn. — The president of the University of Minnesota System announced a new temporary change to how they are allowing people into events with more than 200 people.

The university system, across the 5 campuses in the state, will be requesting proof of vaccination or a negative test 72 hours prior to the event in order to attend.

This impacts non-academic events as students in the university system have reported over 96% vaccination rate, but it will impact campus events or gatherings, leased space for events, and here in Duluth, UMD Bulldog hockey games at Amsoil.

“This is just one more opportunity for the university to stay true to our commitment, to do everything we can do to keep our campus community and also our guests as safe as possible, and do our part in everything that we can do to slow the spread of covid,” Lynne Williams, Director Of University Marketing And Public Relations, said.

This is only a temporary change starting Wednesday January 26th and lasting through February 9th, and there are no current plans to extend that timeline yet.