UW-Superior Women’s Basketball Shakes Off Slow Start in Victory Over Crown

Makenna Guden led the way with 16 points as the Yellowjackets will look for back-to-back wins when they host Minnesota Morris on Saturday.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Junior Mady Sanders finished with 11 points and 18 rebounds as the UW-Superior women’s basketball team knocked off Crown 81-72 Friday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

