Winter Blues? Join the Lake Superior Kubb League

Active Adventures: Kubb in the Twin Ports

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s a game that has origins back to the Vikings. Kubb, which has a strong presence in the Twin Cities and Eau Claire regions, required a small outdoor space, six batons, and 11 blocks of woods.

Fox 21’s Rusty Mehlberg met up with Erik Linge, a co-founder of Lake Superior Kubb, to learn more about the game, as well as their efforts to expand its presence in the Northland. Find out more about the club here, as well as what they will be doing at the Lake Superior Ice Festival.

