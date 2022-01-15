Betty White Weekend at the Spirit Room

SUPERIOR, Wis. — On the threshold of what would have been screen icon Betty White’s 100th birthday Monday, the Spirit Room in Superior decided to continue with their annual Betty White Weekend.

The Spirit Room teamed up with the Douglas County Humane Society for the 6th year, in honor of Betty’s dedication to raise money for sheltered animals.

They brought back the Betty White Russian with every drink sold giving a dollar to the humane society, and the Spirit Room matches that rate.

They’ve been able to raise a couple thousand over the years, and are excited to see what’s in store this time around.

“It just adds to the love of all the things that come in common and bring people together as betty brought a lot of people laughter and love together so I think that that always makes up for a special event like this to where we can do the same and just kind of reflect on betty and use her as an example of how to appreciate life,” Lindsey Graskey, Spirit Room Operating Manager and Owner said.

With the love surrounding Betty’s 100th birthday, the owner tells us they’re going to push this promotion through the month during normal store hours until supplies last.

Betty White passed away of a stroke on New Year’s Eve.