COVID Cases, Staff Shortages Could Shift Duluth Schools to Distance Learning ‘with little notice’

DULUTH, Minn.- As COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the region, officials with Duluth ISD 709 shared the factors needed to keep learning in person, warning that a switch to virtual could happen fast.

According to a press release sent out by Superintendent John Magas Friday, experts the district is consulting with forecasted that there will be “significant improvement” to the current COVID situation.

While the district believes that they can continue having students come to school in-person safely, staff, students and families should “prepare for the possibility of distance learning should it become necessary.”

The Superintendent added, “The district would seek to give as much time to prepare as possible, but the need to shift may come with little notice.”

The district considers three key variables, as a whole, as criteria for determining if the need to move to distance learning at a single school, an entire level (elementary schools, middle schools, or high schools) or for the entire district:

Combined COVID-19 positivity rates for staff and students.

Inability to meet crisis instructional staffing needs for an individual school, level

(elementary schools, middle schools, or high schools) or district.

(elementary schools, middle schools, or high schools) or district. Insufficient facilities and/or transportation staff for an entire school, level

(elementary schools, middle schools, or high schools) or district.

According to Magas, the district has also been impacted by staffing shortages, causing them to rotate administration and staff to serve a variety of roles within schools.

“It is amazing how people have responded with great flexibility and resilience. I would not ask others to do what I am not willing to do myself. I have had the opportunity to serve as a substitute teacher, paraprofessional, and lunch monitor, as well as provide clerical support,” said Magas.

The district continues to monitor the situation, Magas said, and will keep students, staff, and families aware of any potential changes to the best of their ability.