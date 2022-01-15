Hermantown Boys Hockey Edges Warroad in Overtime in Battle of Top-Ranked Teams in Class A

Gavin Blomdahl scored the game-winner in overtime while Matt Kauppinen also scored for the Hawks.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In the highly anticipated matchup between the top two ranked teams in class A, No. 1 Hermantown got the game-winning goal from assistant captain Gavin Blomdahl to get the 2-1 win in overtime against No. 2 Warroad.

Matt Kauppinen also scored for the Hawks as they handed Warroad their first loss of the season.

Hermantown improves to 12-1 on the season and will be back in action on Monday at section foes Greenway.