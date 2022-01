Hermantown Girls Basketball Falls at Home to Crookston

The Hawks fall to 4-9 on the season and will look to snap their two-game losing streak on Thursday at Pine City.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – The Hermantown girls basketball team couldn’t overcome a slow start as Crookston got the 73-36 road win.

The Hawks fall to 4-9 on the season and will look to snap their two-game losing streak on Thursday at Pine City.