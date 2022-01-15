Ranting Man Apparently Takes Hostages at Texas Synagogue



COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) – Authorities say a man has apparently taken hostages at a synagogue near Fort Worth, Texas.

The Colleyville Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon that it was conducting SWAT operations at the address of Congregation Beth Israel.

Services at the synagogue about 15 miles northeast of Fort Worth were being livestreamed on its Facebook page for a time.

FBI Dallas spokeswoman Katie Chaumont says crisis negotiators have been communicating with someone inside the synagogue and that there have been no reported injuries.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that an angry man could be heard ranting and talking about religion at times during the Livestream, which cut out shortly before 2 p.m. and didn’t show what was happening inside the synagogue.