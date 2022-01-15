Red Bull Heavy Metal Returns to Duluth 20 Years Later

DULUTH, Minn. — Time to lace up and hit the slopes, the Red Bull Heavy Metal rail jam is back in town after 20 years.

40 snowboarders took to the terrain park at Spirit Mountain Saturday to get a feel for the rails, and make a game plan ahead of tomorrow’s competition at Cascade Park in Central Hillside.

Competitors have come from across the country, and even right here in Duluth to participate in this Red Bull event.

They say they can’t wait for Twin Ports Spectators to cheer them on in their own backyard.

“I feel like a lot of cool things happen when you gather everybody together like this and I’ve never been to Cascade Park, I’ve hit rails like that’s kind of what I do all winter is I hit rails in cities and travel everywhere but I’ve never been to Cascade Park,” Melissa Riitano, a competitor from Salt Lake City, Utah said.

One of our own here in Duluth, started his snowboarding career on the trails of Spirit Mountain and Mont du Lac.

He feels a sense of pride being able to show off his home town, doing what he loves most.

“I just love riding I just love getting on my board and enjoying the snow. There’s nothing better, this is what I like to do, it’s my most favorite thing, I’m just excited to be here and be around all these awesome people,” Brett Stamper a competitor and Duluth native said.

The event is free for the public to attend at cascade park in Duluth, from 1 to 6 p-m Sunday January 16th.