UMD Men’s Hockey Skates to 2-2 Tie With Miami, RedHawks Pick Up Extra NCHC Point in Shootout Win

Jesse Jacques and Kobe Roth scored while Ryan Fanti finished with 15 saves.

DULUTH, Minn. – Kobe Roth scored in the final 90 seconds to force overtime, as the No. 7 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team settled for a 2-2 tie with Miami (OH). But the RedHawks would go on to win the shootout 1-0 to pick up the extra NCHC point.

Jesse Jacques scored the other goal for the Bulldogs while Ryan Fanti finished with 15 saves.

UMD moves to 12-8-2 on the season and will be back in action next weekend at Omaha. Puck drop on Friday is set for just over 7:00 p.m.