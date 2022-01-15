UMD Women’s Hockey Shuts Out Bemidji State to Sweep Weekend Series

Naomi Rogge, Anna Klein and Taylor Stewart all scored for the Bulldogs as they helped raise over $4200 for mental health awareness through their first ever Sopehie's Squad, Hockey Hits Back game.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 8/9 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team took care of business once again on Saturday, getting the 3-0 win over Bemidji State to sweep the weekend and season series.

Naomi Rogge, Anna Klein and Taylor Stewart all scored for the Bulldogs while Emma Soderberg made 28 saves for the shutout.

The game was also UMD’s first ever Sophie’s Squad, Hockey Hits Back game, in honor of Sophie Wieland, a 14-year old girl from Sartell-Sauk Rapids who was coached by Gabbie Hughes, who took her own life over the summer. During Saturday’s game, UMD and Sophie’s squad raised more than $4200 for mental health awareness.

To learn more about Sophie’s Squad, head to their website.