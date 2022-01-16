Cedar and Stone Sauna Offering Opportunities to Re-Charge this Winter

DULUTH, Minn. — A one-of-a-kind local sauna experience hit its 2 year anniversary this month and continues to help people decompress, reduce stress, and feel rejuvenated on the shores of Lake Superior.

The Cedar and Stone Nordic Sauna in Canal Park is a traditional Nordic sauna inspired from Duluth’s Finnish history.

It’s an indoor wood fired sauna that runs between 180-200 degrees in the hot room, and in the winter, offers an ice sauna outside for people to cycle between, which the business says has many health benefits for the respiratory and cardiovascular system.

“The hot room is an antiviral space being the high temperatures and the anti-microbial properties of cedar. Our goals are to help you rejuvenate your body and feel better but in the turmoil of the last few years I think it’s really important for kind of mental health and kind of self-care,” Mollie Tomonovich, Cedar and Stone Sauna said.

They offer this winter sauna experience for $109 dollars through March 27th, Fridays through Sundays as well as a variety of other experiences and prices on their website.