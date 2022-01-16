City, Local Businesses Come Together to Stick Landing with Red Bull Event

The city does want to remind people that Cascade Park is never an area for these tricks outside of organized events.

DULUTH, Minn.- Putting the Red Bull Heavy Metal Rail Jam together required a team effort from the City of Duluth and even some local businesses.

From the clerk’s office issuing permitting, to the Duluth firefighters on scene providing medical attention, 5 city departments were involved.

Spirit Mountain crews set up the obstacles, while Damage Board Shop in Lincoln Park shut down so their staff could come help out.

The city does want to remind people that Cascade Park is never an area for these tricks outside of organized events.

Just one competitor needed medical attention — showing how dangerous it could be.

“We don’t have Cascade Park as a, you know, snowboarding site for people we certainly wouldn’t encourage people to go do the tricks that they were doing as a part of the competition today on their own time they’re doing that with medical professionals on standby and also as a permitted event,” Public Information Officer Kate Van Daele said.

And Van Daele added all the work was worth it to see local hotels, restaurants and more get a boost in traffic.