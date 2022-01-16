Daughter Accused Of Shooting Mother, Then Driving Away

ST. LOUIS CO., Minn. — A juvenile-aged girl allegedly shot her mother on Sunday afternoon in the Cook area, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were sent over after a 911 call was made while the 40-year-old mother was brought to the hospital around 4:30 p.m.

While law enforcement was on the way, the daughter got into a car she had the keys to, which deputies found in a ditch just two miles away from where the shooting happened.

But close by, another car was near the one that was in the ditch, which had three people in it.

The deputies detained the three people, and identified one of them as the daughter of the shooting victim.

The other two people who were with her were actually a mother and daughter duo, who authorities say were good Samaritans trying to help the girl after she contacted them, unaware that she had allegedly just shot her mother.

The shooting suspect was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, her mother was relocated from a hospital in Cook to one in Duluth for more treatment. She is in “stable” condition.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, and says there are no other suspects, adding that the public is not in danger.