Garage Fire Destroys Residence in Carlton County; No One Injured

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn.- A fire that started at a detached garage spread to and destroyed the nearby residence in Thomson Township Sunday.

According to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:00 a.m., crews from the Esko, Carlton, and Wrenshall Fire Departments discovered the garage at 21 Ridge Road fully engulfed with fire.

It was only a few feet from the residence, and steady wind quickly spread the fire.

Firefighters were able to confirm all occupants made it out, and there were no pets inside.

Despite firefighting efforts, the Sheriff’s Office said, the garage and residence were a total loss.

The Minnesota Fire Marshall and Carlton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire, but said it “is not suspicious.”

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.