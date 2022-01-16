Hostages Safe after Texas Synagogue Standoff; Captor Dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — Four hostages were spared and their captor was killed, ending a 10-hour standoff at a Texas synagogue where the hostage-taker — a British national — could be heard ranting on a Livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

One hostage was released during the Saturday standoff at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville and the three others got out at around 9 p.m. when an FBI SWAT team entered the building, authorities said.

The hostage-taker was killed, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said a team would investigate “the shooting incident.” But FBI and police spokeswomen declined to answer questions about who shot the man.

Video from Dallas TV station WFAA showed people running out a door of the synagogue, and then a man holding a gun opening the same door just seconds later before he turned around and closed it.

Moments later, several rounds of gunfire could be heard, followed by the sound of an explosion.

DeSarno said the hostage-taker was specifically focused on an issue not directly connected to the Jewish community, and there was no immediate indication that the man was part of any broader plan.

But DeSarno said the agency’s investigation “will have global reach.”