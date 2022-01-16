UMD Men’s Hockey Sees Progress Offensively in Series Against Miami

Although they scored just two goals, the Bulldogs dominated the offensive pressure on Saturday, outshooting Miami 52-17, including a 14-2 advantage after the first.

DULUTH, Minn. – Following the pause last weekend, the UMD men’s hockey team said they were hoping to be better offensively. It’s something they’ve been struggling with the past few games and are needing to pick it up as they enter the second half.

And they made some progress this weekend, getting the 4-1 win on Friday and then forcing a 2-2 tie on Saturday night. Miami did pick up the extra point with the shootout win but UMD still walks away from the weekend with four points.

Although they scored just two goals, the Bulldogs dominated the offensive pressure on Saturday, outshooting Miami 52-17, including a 14-2 advantage after the first.

“I think the takeaway from that is that we have that ability to get that many shots a night and get that much offense in a night. We weren’t getting the bounces but we’ve got to find a way to put those in and continuing to do what we did offensively tonight going forward is going to be huge for us,” forward Koby Bender said.

“I told them I liked how we played. Those are the games that you’ve just got to keep playing. You’ve got to keep playing, be a little bit hungrier around the net but you can’t start forcing stuff. When was the last time we’ve had 50 shots and I know shots don’t mean anything, but we had some good looks and I just was pleased with some of the things we did tonight, the result wasn’t what we wanted,” head coach Scott Sandelin added.

UMD will be on the road next weekend at Omaha.