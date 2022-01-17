Bayfield, Winter Destination Hot Spot

BAYFIELD, Wis.-If you’re looking for a fun getaway this winter, Bayfield may be the spot for you.

Bayfield has been seeing an uptick in tourism as it’s many recreations attract people to the area. From Nordic skiing at Mount Ashwabay to hiking Myers Beach to see the sea caves, tourists have countless options when it comes to getting out and enjoying the scenery offered by the area.

Also, recently the bay there has frozen over nicely, allowing accessible conditions to ice fish.

“We get snow a lot sooner than a lot of other places since we are up here on the peninsula and we get lake effect snow. So, it’s pretty much like a hallmark movie, you go down Rittenhouse Avenue, you look down, the street is decorated,” Bayfield Chamber and Visitor Bureau marketing director, Kati Anderson says.

Coming up, Bayfield will be hosting summit ski races on February 5th as well as Bayfield Winter Fest, March 4th through the 6th.