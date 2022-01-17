Changes Coming to MN State Fair Admission Fees, Hours

Changes are coming to the Minnesota State Fair, fair officials announced after concluding the 163rd annual meeting of the Minnesota State Fair Agricultural Society.

The two main changes are an increase in admission prices and a change in hours.

Starting in 2022 the entry fee for an adult will be $17. An increase of one dollar. Children’s admission (ages 5-12) and senior admission prices will also increase by one dollar to $15.

The fair will be opening an hour later and closing an hour earlier than it has in previous years. During the first 11 days of the fair’s run, it will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. No longer opening at 6 a.m. and closing at midnight. On Labor Day Fair hours will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.