Chester Bowl Packed for Warm MLK Day Off

DULUTH, Minn.- Plenty of families took advantage of the warm Monday off to hit the slopes at Chester Bowl.

The hill was packed with skiers and snowboarders, some new and some more experienced.

Management there says with their rental program it’s a good place for people just trying the sport out and the weather’s never been better for it too.

“Winter’s short and the days where we have good weather for skiing and snowboarding are few and far between,” said Sam Luoma, Programs and Operations Manager.

“So unless you’re really into being cold all the time it’s good to get out and enjoy the temps when they’re good and get out and enjoy the snow when it’s good as well,” he said.

For Chester Bowl’s rental program you get gear for the enitre season.

It’s yours until April for the price of a volunteer deposit.

Each family will have to complete 6 or 12 volunteer hours, depending on how much gear is rented