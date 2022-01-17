Destination Duluth takes on Spirit Mountain

DULUTH, Minn.-Today, Destination Duluth photographers took on the slopes of Spirit Mountain.

Destination Duluth is a non-profit organization that is made up of more than 200 photographers that volunteer their work for select social media platforms.

These photos are used to show how unique and beautiful the city of Duluth is, and some have received more than 7 million impressions on these platforms.

Today the destination was spirit mountain as the hills there offer an impressive view of the area’s landscape.

“Destination Duluth’s purpose is to educate and inspire people about the quality of the place Duluth, Minnesota, thereby shaping the city and the regions positive growth. We’re all about growing our community in positive ways,” Destination Duluth managing director, Jerry Thoreson says.

After the photoshoot, Destination Duluth held it’s annual celebration of photographers event in the chalet. This event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic, so this years ceremony covered material from the past two years.