Duluth Marshall Boys Hockey Snaps Losing Skid with Win Over North Shore

Sam Aamodt, Tucker D'Allaird, Brendan Friday, Jonas Martinelli and Garrett Olek all scored for the Hilltoppers, who will host Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Thursday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Marshall boys hockey team snapped a three-game losing streak as they defeated North Shore 5-1 Monday afternoon at Mars Lakeview Arena.

