Former UMD Captain Karson Kuhlman Claimed By Seattle Kraken

SEATTLE, Wash. – Former UMD men’s hockey captain Karson Kuhlman has been claimed off waivers by the Seattle Kraken.

This past weekend, the Esko native was waived by the Boston Bruins after spending the first five seasons of his pro career with the organization. This season, Kuhlman has one goal and an assist in 19 games. He will join fellow UMD alum Carson Soucy, who also skates for the Kraken.