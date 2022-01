Prep Girls Basketball: Cloquet Tops Barnum, Proctor Gets Road Win Over Cromwell-Wright

It was a great start to the week for the Lumberjacks and Rails.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet girls basketball team picked up their sixth straight win as they knocked off Barnum 72-52 Friday night.

In other prep girls basketball action, Proctor got the road win over Cromwell-Wright 63-58 for the Rails’ first victory in 2022.