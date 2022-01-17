SD-7 DFL Announces Contactless Caucus for 2022

DULUTH, Minn.-The senate district 7 DFL says it’s holding caucuses online again for this election season.

In light of the recent spike in Covid cases, the DFL SAYS IT feels this is the best solution to keep people safe while participating in the convention, which will be held virtually between April 8th and April 15th. SD-7 DFL’s 2020 convention was also held virtually and produced a record setting turnout. The hope is this year will yield similar results.

“In our experience, people really appreciated the contactless format. They understand that while it can be fun to get in a room and work on this together. Right now, that is exclusionary to vulnerable people and it puts a burden on our healthcare system, which doesn’t need that burden right now,” SD-7 DFL secretary, Kevin Swanberg says.

Attendees may fill out a form online, mail in, or fill out a form in person at local high schools anytime before 9 P.M. February 1st.