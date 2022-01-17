The Northland’s Largest Baby Shower is Happening Now

Donate Now Through Monday, January 31, 2022

DULUTH, Minn. – Life 97.3 and St. Luke’s Hospital have partnered again to throw the 4th annual Northland’s Largest Baby Shower.

Throughout the month of January, Life 97.3 is encouraging its audience to donate typical baby shower items that will ultimately benefit a number of organizations spread across the Northland that are helping families in need.

Below is a list of all the organizations that are being supported and also a list of drop-off locations.

More information can be found at www.life973.com or by calling 218-722-6700.

Organization Partners:

Duluth – Women’s Care Center

Superior – Superior Life Care Center

Hayward – Northwoods New Life Resource Center

Hibbing and Virginia – Family Life Center

Ashland – Chequamegon Pregnancy Center

Grand Rapids – New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center

Area Drop Off Locations:

Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Holy Cross Lutheran Church

Superior – North Bay Community Church

Cloquet – Common Ground Coffee

Chisholm – Chisholm Baptist Church

Hayward – Hayward Wesleyan Church

Ashland – Salem Baptist Church

Grand Rapids – Inspirations Bookstore

You can also donate via our Amazon’s Baby Registry. Click here for more information.