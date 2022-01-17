The Northland’s Largest Baby Shower is Happening Now
Donate Now Through Monday, January 31, 2022
DULUTH, Minn. – Life 97.3 and St. Luke’s Hospital have partnered again to throw the 4th annual Northland’s Largest Baby Shower.
Throughout the month of January, Life 97.3 is encouraging its audience to donate typical baby shower items that will ultimately benefit a number of organizations spread across the Northland that are helping families in need.
Below is a list of all the organizations that are being supported and also a list of drop-off locations.
More information can be found at www.life973.com or by calling 218-722-6700.
Organization Partners:
Duluth – Women’s Care Center
Superior – Superior Life Care Center
Hayward – Northwoods New Life Resource Center
Hibbing and Virginia – Family Life Center
Ashland – Chequamegon Pregnancy Center
Grand Rapids – New Beginnings Pregnancy Care Center
Area Drop Off Locations:
Duluth – St. Luke’s Building A on the first floor, Cub Foods, Life 97.3 Ministry Center, Holy Cross Lutheran Church
Superior – North Bay Community Church
Cloquet – Common Ground Coffee
Chisholm – Chisholm Baptist Church
Hayward – Hayward Wesleyan Church
Ashland – Salem Baptist Church
Grand Rapids – Inspirations Bookstore
You can also donate via our Amazon’s Baby Registry. Click here for more information.