UMD Hosts Second Annual MLK Day Basketball Camp

The Bulldogs partnered with the UMD Black Men Serving Excellence student-athlete group to deliver messages to the campers about the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

DULUTH, Minn. – When kids have a day off from school, they can do one of two things: sit at home and do nothing or get up and stay active. And Monday, the UMD men’s basketball team gave kids the option to do the latter.

The Bulldogs hosted their second annual MLK Day Basketball Camp at Romano Gym. The camp was open to boys and girls from grades kindergarten through 8th and is designed to help players improve their basketball skills in a fun environment.

“It’s super fun because you can be with your friends, play basketball and be with the players. The players and coaches will help you improve on basketball and you can just be with your friends,” camper Jacob Sykes said.

“I think it just shows what Martin Luther King was dreaming for. We have coaches working together from different races, different groups. Some of us aren’t even teammates, but we’re working together. And I think it just goes to show this is what can be so great about our country and how diverse it is,” sophomore guard Joshua Brown said.

90 campers packed Romano Gym and UMD says they’re looking forward to bringing the camp back next year.