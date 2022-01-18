Cloquet Police: One Man Hospitalized Following Road Rage Incident

CLOQUET, Minn. – A 32-year-old Cloquet man is hospitalized following a road rage incident over a parking issue in Cloquet on Friday.

According to Cloquet Police, officers responded to reports of a man lying on the side of Hwy 45.

When officers arrived at the location they learned that the man had been struck by a vehicle.

After further investigation, authorities say the incident stemmed from two men having an argument over parking issues near 15th Street and Cloquet Avenue.

After the argument, one party left the scene in a vehicle and a second party followed.

According to police, the two vehicles struck each other causing one SUV to enter the ditch.

The 32-year-old victim got out of the SUV in the ditch and walked into the roadway.

The vehicle that had struck the SUV turned around after the crash and struck the man in the roadway.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was located by police a short time later.

The male victim was transported to a local hospital. Authorities say he was conscious and able to speak with officers after the incident.

His current condition is unknown.

The suspect, a 38-year-old female, was interviewed by police.

Officers have requested the Carlton County Attorney’s Office to review the case for possible charges of Criminal Vehicular Operation-Great bodily harm, and Duty to Drive with Due Care.