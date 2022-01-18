Duluth Armory Left Out Of Gov. Walz’s Bonding Recommendations

DULUTH, Minn.- There were projects that didn’t make the cut on the governor’s list of entities and projects he’d like to see get bonding money, which includes the historic Armory on London Road in Duluth.

Mark Poirier, Executive Director of the Armory Arts and Music Center said he is disappointed but not surprised they didn’t get the $7.5 million funding for the $25 million overhaul.

But they did receive a deed grant from LISC Duluth and are working to secure other state funding.

“We’re looking forward, we’re very optimistic,” Poirier said. “Like I mentioned we have bipartisan support for our project and will be pursuing that through the Senate and the House of Representatives so that in the end we are included in the bonding bill.”

Plans for the Armory include a community kitchen and retail space for small businesses, classes for music and arts, and revitalizing the performance space.