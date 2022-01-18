Duluth Art Institute hosts After School Art Program for Teens

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Art Institute in Lincoln Park hosted an after school art program Tuesday for teenagers around Duluth.

The bi-weekly program is free for teenage students who may have an interest in art and are looking for an outlet to learn and express their creativity. Students can work on projects for school or start one from scratch.

Supplies and food are provided, and college art students were there to answer questions as well as provide mentorship.

“I think it’s a great way of expression, like right now, we don’t have a ton of outlets where you can be creative and exercise your creative ideas. It’s a great way to put your feelings out into a very tangible way and I think more youth need exposure to that,” Community Outreach Coordinator, Liz Axberg says.

Loosely structured, the program encourages students to find new mediums in art. In the next session, a UMD art professor will be attending to host a painting workshop.