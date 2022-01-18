Duluth Marshall Boys Hockey to Honor Brendan Flaherty During Game Against CEC

The unveiling will take place between the first and second period during Thursday night's game at Mars Lakeview Arena between Duluth Marshall and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, the Duluth Marshall boys hockey team will hold a special ceremony to honor their late head coach Brendan Flaherty, who passed away last summer after a three-year battle with throat cancer.

Back in September, Flaherty was posthumously inducted into the Duluth Marshall Athletic Hall of Fame. And now, a piece of artwork will be unveiled from local artist Tim Cortes.

“His daughter Morgan put together a really nice piece that’s going to go with the picture. When they take a lot at it, they’re going to see the movement of a man and when they read Morgan’s piece along with it, it’s almost like a museum piece so that once you’ve seen it and you’ve learned a little bit about it, you’ll understand this building and the program Brendan built,” Mars Lakeview Arena PA announcer Dave Cook said.

