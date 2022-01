Prep Boys Basketball: Esko Picks Up Road Win; Duluth Marshall, Proctor Victorious at Home

A good night on the hardwood for the Eskomos, Hilltoppers and Rails.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Esko boys basketball team improved to 11-2 on the season as they defeated Duluth Denfeld 81-54 Tuesday night.

In other prep boys basketball action, it was Duluth Marshall over Barnum 64-52 and Proctor would knock down their free throws late as they hang on to beat Two Harbors 73-67.