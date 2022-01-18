Public Input Wanted: Hammond Ave. Reconstruction

The city will be fixing the highly traveled road and its storm sewer system from Belknap Street to North 28th Street

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The City of Superior is asking for public input on proposed reconstruction plans for Hammond Avenue.

The city will be fixing the highly traveled road and its storm sewer system from Belknap Street to North 28th Street. It’s set to start in 2023.

On Tuesday the city showed different ideas at the Superior Public Library, like widened roadways and bike lanes, to get a feel of what residents would like to see.

“We’re trying to give the residents of the city an opportunity to weigh in on those things before we put together a plan,” said Tom Janigo, Public Works Director for the City.

“More than anything trying to bring a wide street that functions like a major thoroughfare into more of that residential feel,” he said.

One resident on Hammond Avenue who attended the showing told us he appreciates the city taking public feedback to set up the future for families.

“I think it’s fantastic that they’re taking the input because I’ve already added some input that they didn’t see from their perspective and since I lived there I was able to spot some issues that were important,” said Chris Lahr.

You can submit your feedback and see plans as they come online at superiorhammondave.com.