Snowshoeing at Glensheen Mansion is Free for UMD Students

Duluth, MN – Glensheen mansion is a part of University of Minnesota Duluth, and because of that, UMD students get free access to the grounds as well as free tours. Additionally, during the winter months, they also get free snowshoe rentals. Snowshoeing is a fun winter activity, especially right now with added appeal of it being an outdoors activity.

“We have 12 acres that folks can explore via snowshoe. We encourage people to go off trail and head into the woods, trek along the lake, being careful along their way. We encourage folks to get out and come and explore. It’s perfect for beginners or folks who haven’t snowshoed before. There’s a lot of flat terrain, so it’s fairly easy to traverse and it’s a great way to learn snowshoeing,” said Glensheen Marketing Manager Jane Pederson Jandl.

Members at Glensheen Mansion get free snowshoe rentals as well during tour hours Friday through Sunday from 9 am until 4:30 pm. For non-members, they have a free Sunset Snowshoe Event on Wednesdays from 4 until 7 through the month of January.