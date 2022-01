Superior Girls Basketball Loses Nail-Biter at Home to Rice Lake

The loss snaps an eight-game win streak for the Spartans, who will host Hibbing Thursday night.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Junior Emma Raye led all scorers with 24 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Superior girls basketball team drops a nail-biter to Rice Lake 73-69 Tuesday night.

The loss snaps an eight-game win streak for the Spartans, who will host Hibbing Thursday night.