UMD Men’s Basketball Talks Bouncing Back After First Loss of the Season

DULUTH, Minn. – This past weekend, the UMD men’s basketball team learned that all good things must come to an end.

The Bulldogs dropped Saturday’s road game to Upper Iowa for their first loss of the season. The loss drops UMD to sixth and ninth in the latest polls and leaves them with a lot to learn for the rest of the season.

“It would be too bad if we didn’t take lessons from it, right? We’ve got to learn what happened last Saturday. We played a really good team. One of the best teams in our region on the road. A lot of things didn’t go our way and some of that was self-inflicted obviously. We’ve got to just continue to get better. We’ll be fine. We’re still 16-1. We’re one of the better teams around, too,” said head coach Justin Wieck.

“We’d rather almost have it now than I guess down the line, maybe say the NSIC tournament or even farther down the line. Now I think it was almost more of a humbling thing. Yes, we’re really good, but maybe this loss will help us to just keep getting better throughout the season,” forward Charlie Katona said.

The Bulldogs will look to bounce back as they travel to 23rd-ranked Augustana on Friday and Wayne State on Saturday.