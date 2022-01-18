Update: Daughter Accused Of Shooting Mother Formally Charged

MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. – The juvenile-aged girl who allegedly shot her mother on Sunday afternoon in the Cook area, has now been formally charged.

According to police, dispatch received a 911 call from 40-year-old Stephanie L. Straw around 4:26 p.m. Sunday who said she was on her way to the Cook Hospital with a gunshot wound.

The woman identified her 16-year-old daughter as the alleged shooting suspect.

While law enforcement was on their way to the scene of the shooting they learned that the suspect had access to a vehicle.

Deputies located a vehicle in the ditch close to the scene of the shooting that matched the description of the suspect vehicle.

Deputies also noted a second vehicle close to the suspect vehicle that had three occupants in the car.

Deputies detained the individuals and identified one of them as the female suspect.

The other two individuals were found to be good samaritans that had pulled over the help the suspect after she ditched the car and they were released.

The 16-year-old suspect has been charged in St. Louis County Juvenile District Court in Hibbing with second-degree attempted murder.

She is scheduled to appear in court today on the charges.

Straw was in stable condition when she was transported to a Duluth area hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.