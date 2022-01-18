Update: Victim Identified in Duluth’s First Homicide in 2022

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police have identified the victim in Duluth’s first homicide in 2022.

On Saturday, authorities were dispatched to the 100 block of N 54th Avenue East around 12:50 a.m. for a medical/assault call.

Dispatchers told responding officers a male was punched in the head and unconscious.

At the scene, the unconscious 42-year-old man, now identified as Ryan Arthur Roessler, was found laying on the floor. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

During their investigation police learned that Roessler and the suspect had been in a physical altercation after an argument.

The 46-year-old suspect was transported to a local hospital for injuries.

He was later transported to the Public Safety Building to be interviewed where he caused damage to the interview room.

The male suspect is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on possible charges of first-degree manslaughter.