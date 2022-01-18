Wildcat Sanctuary Rescues Starving, Injured African Serval

1/2 (courtesy: The Wildcat Sanctuary)

2/2 (courtesy: The Wildcat Sanctuary)

SANDSTONE, Minn. – A starving and injured African serval found in Massachusetts has made it safely to his new home at the Sandstone Wildcat Sanctuary.

Bruno was captured by the MSPCA-Angell after residents in Lincoln, MA reported spotting him in distress in their neighborhood.

Bruno was found starving and with a severely broken leg trying to survive extreme weather.

“Sadly, we’re seeing more and more exotic cats on the loose. Bruno’s story isn’t rare anymore since many people think they can own a serval or bobcat as a pet. It always has a sad ending for the animal,” said Executive Director Tammy Thies

Sanctuary leaders say the MSPCA worked with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife to find a permanent placement at The Wildcat Sanctuary.

“We’re thankful he’ll know nothing but compassion and quality care here at The Wildcat Sanctuary, his forever home. And we’re very grateful to MSPCA-Angell for the terrific job they did capturing Bruno and providing immediate urgent care for him,” Thies added.

Bruno had to undergo a leg amputation due to the severity of the breaks in his leg and is said to be recuperating well from surgery.

The Sanctuary says Bruno is settling into his heated indoor bedroom and will soon have access to a large outdoor habitat with the other 15 servals at the sanctuary.

Sanctuary reps say they hope Bruno’s story inspires tougher regulations on private ownership of wildcats.