City Crews Responding to Water Main Break in Goat Hill Neighborhood

DULUTH, Minn. – City of Duluth Utility Operations crews are responding to a water main break in the Goat Hill neighborhood.

The break was reported Friday morning and is located on the 1700 block of West 3rd Street.



City officials say water has been turned off on West 3rd Street between 17th and 18th Avenue West.



It is not known at this time how long it will take the fix the break.

Crews are working to repair the break and restore water service as quickly as possible.

To see current utility outages, you can view the Outage Map here.